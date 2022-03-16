Obituary: Catherine “Cathy” Mary (LaFave) Shannon

Catherine “Cathy” Mary (LaFave) Shannon

Provided Photo

February 19, 1953 – March 14, 2022

Catherine “Cathy” Mary (LaFave) Shannon, 69, of Sheboygan, died on March 14, 2022, at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, following complications from a stroke she suffered in 2019.

Cathy was born on February 19, 1953, in Sheboygan to the late Donald and Mary Catherine (Hildebrand) LaFave. She graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1971 and was named “Senior that Contributed the Most.” She then spent four years of college in nearby Oshkosh, WI where she was named “Outstanding Senior in Special Education.” She began her teaching career teaching Learning Disabled Special Education students for two years in Appleton, WI. Cathy met Peter Shannon teaching and they were married June 19, 1976. The couple moved to Breckenridge, CO in 1977, taking teaching positions with the Summit County School District in Frisco. Together the Shannons were active in downhill skiing, Catholic Church events, a Marriage Encounter group, monthly gourmet club activities, coaching track and cross country running and in supporting the actives of their two daughters, Jenny and Amy.

Cathy loved reading, shopping, crafts and sewing, music and theatre, and quality family time. She enjoyed 19.5 years skiing and teaching in the mountains. She earned advanced degrees from University of Northern Colorado in Greeley in 1980 and Metro State College in Denver in 1983. She kept current with her graduate education and served on the CU Parent Association Board, the local Loveland Youth Gardening Board, active volunteer for the Multiple Sclerosis society, the Loveland Music Guild organization and annual Sculpture Invitational volunteer force. Cathy and her family enjoyed camping at multiple National parks, several trips to Disneyland, and trips to Wisconsin to visit family.

When her marriage of nearly 21 years ended, Cathy and her daughters moved to Loveland, CO in July 1998. She taught briefly in Kersey, Platteville, and Brighton and did additional substituting in Fort Collins and Loveland area schools before retiring in March 2003 at age 50 with 27.25 years of teaching in Colorado and Wisconsin.

Cathy loved nothing more than being a grandmother. She was thrilled when her grandchildren were born and loved to spend time with them. She loved to shop for them and buy them toys, clothes, and candy.

In 2016 Cathy made the choice to move back home to Sheboygan, WI to be near her extended family and childhood friends. Cathy was excited to celebrate her 50 Year High School class reunion in the summer of 2021. She enjoyed reconnecting with her Wisconsin family, being by the lake, and taking her brother Gerry bowling and to the movies.

Cathy is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Bryan) McDonald and Amy (Soumya Ray) Shannon, grandchildren, Cora, Caleb and Silas McDonald. Peter Shannon, her former husband of nearly 21 years. Cathy’s brothers include Gerry LaFave, Bob (Tippy) LaFave, Don LaFave Jr., Michael (Diane) Maxson. As well as several nieces and nephews.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Mary Catherine LaFave, both passed away in 1976.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2133 North 22nd street, Sheboygan with Fr. Norberto Sandoval officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 9:00 am until the time of mass at the CHURCH. If you are unable to join the family for Mass, it will be live streamed on Cathy’s obituary page on the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Cathy’s name.

