Obituary: Celebration of Life Chuck Struve
– July 22, 2023
Please join us with friends and family for the Celebration of Life to remember Chuck Struve by sharing memories and stories through laughter and tears for a person who is greatly missed. Join us on July 22nd, 2:00 – 5:00pm at Beaver Run Resort, Imperial Ballroom in Breckenridge, CO.
Food and Beverages will be served.
If you need lodging, the link to Beaver Run’s Reservations is:
https://reservations.travelclick.com/
97052?groupID=3947195
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.