Obituary: Celebration of Life Chuck Struve

– July 22, 2023

Please join us with friends and family for the Celebration of Life to remember Chuck Struve by sharing memories and stories through laughter and tears for a person who is greatly missed. Join us on July 22nd, 2:00 – 5:00pm at Beaver Run Resort, Imperial Ballroom in Breckenridge, CO.
Food and Beverages will be served.
If you need lodging, the link to Beaver Run’s Reservations is:
https://reservations.travelclick.com/
97052?groupID=3947195

