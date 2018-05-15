Obituary: Charles “Chuck” Glahn

Charles "Chuck" Glahn

There will be a celebration of the adventurous life and times of Charles "Chuck" Glahn on Sunday May 20, 2018, at Fatty's Pizzeria and Sports Bar, 106 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge, from 1:00-4:00 p.m.

Chuck was born on June 20, 1957, and left us on April 3, 2018. His four siblings and family were amazed by his spirit, courage, work ethic, determination, great laugh and willingness to help us all whenever we needed him. He was the best big brother, ever! We know he will be missed by his many friends and co-workers! Please join us in celebration of his life this Sunday, May 20.