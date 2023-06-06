Obituary: Charles (Chuck) Polhemus

– March 1, 2023

1951-2023

Charles (Chuck) E. Polhemus, 71, passed from this life peacefully on March 1, 2023. Chuck was born in Colorado Springs and moved to “Old Dillon” in October, 1959. Chuck lived in Summit County until 1992, when he purchased his home in Fairplay, Co.

Chuck was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Summit County Road & Bridge from 1979-2002. He also worked as a heavy equipment operator for Park County Road & Bridge. Chuck ran his own business plowing snow and handyman work around Park County. Later, Chuck worked at Tall Country Gas & Convenience store in Fairplay until June, 2022, when he was diagnosed with glioblastoma.

Chuck grew up loving rodeos and riding bulls in the Little Britches Rodeo. He had many hobbies, including hunting, fishing, collecting antlers, rocks, and tree stumps for display in his home.

After his diagnosis, Chuck pursued road trips to mark off adventures from his bucket list, had special family time together, hosting his own Celebration of Life party. He restored and renewed his faith in God and thanked Him every day for the life he was given.

Chuck is survived by his stepson, Charles (Brea) Sherwood; stepdaughter, Tasha (Jeff) Rusan; sisters Joanne (Jerry) Green and Kathy (David) Frye; brothers, John (Linda) Polhemus, and Bill Polhemus; lifelong friends; Michelle Burk; Bob (Deb) Helton; and many other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Edna, and his ex-wife Pamela.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at the American Legion/ VFW Hall in Fairplay, Colorado at 1 pm.