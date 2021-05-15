Obituary: Charles Joseph Abrams, Jr.

Charles Joseph Abrams

Charles Joseph

Abrams, Jr.

July 5, 1939 – May 10, 2021

Charles Joseph Abrams, Jr. passed away peacefully Monday, May 10, 2021 at the Banner Medical Center in Casa Grande, Arizona. His wife, Sherry, and daughter, Wendi, were by his side.

Chuck was born to Bernadine Justine (Mertz) Abrams and Charles Joseph Abrams, Sr. on July 5, 1939 in Washington D.C. and was the oldest of five siblings. The family moved to West Bend, Iowa but returned to Arlington, VA where Chuck lived until his 20s and is the region where many of the extended family remain today. Chuck was a veteran of the Army National Guard and served during the Cuban missile crisis in 1962.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Sherry, daughters, Christine (Brian), Cindy (Dave), and Wendi (Mike), grandchildren, Jason (Mandy), Randall (Cynthia), Race, and Scout, and siblings Mary Ann, Bill (Sharron), Paula (Paul), and Michele, his Aunt Mary Helen, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Chuck loved to ski, sail, watch football, and discuss politics. He was an avid traveler and enjoyed learning about local history and culture. Most of all, Chuck loved the mountains of Summit County, Colorado. He and wife, Sherry, have lived here for more than 30 years. After retiring from a successful career and business ownership in the tech industry, Chuck could be found skiing and working the slopes at Keystone in the winter and mountain biking from Vail to Breckenridge in the summertime. He was an active and vocal member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Parish. He enjoyed leading the congregation in song from the front pew where he could hold his wife’s hand. Chuck enjoyed hosting his friends and family here in Silverthorne, at their second home in Arizona, and especially on their boat in the British Virgin Islands. He was a buccaneer of the seas and a Buccaneer fan (following Tom Brady from the Patriots), and always purveyor of a good food, wine, and laughter.

What Chuck will be remembered for his great storytelling, his deep care and affection for friends and family, and his commitment to God and country. He would talk with you, laugh with you, cry with you, watch a game with you, and debate politics with you. We will miss his regular emails, especially Today’s Chuckles.

Chuck was a devoted Catholic – a man of deep faith who walked with Jesus daily. All would describe him as the most kind and decent human being you could know. Chuck had a very large, extended and loving network of friends, many spanning more than 50 years. He cherished and nurtured every relationship, and his death leaves a tremendous hole in the hearts of us all.

A Recitation of the Rosary and visitation will be held Thursday, May 20, 10:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. A Graveside Service will be held immediately following the Mass at Dillon Cemetery.