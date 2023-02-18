Obituary: Charles Struve

February 26, 1944 – February 1, 2023

Charles William (Chuck) Struve 1944-2023

Chuck was born on February 26, 1944 in Madison, WS and passed away, from complications of Alzheimer’s, February 1, 2023 in Littleton, CO at the age of 78.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents Earl and Lillian Struve of Chippewa Falls, WS and brother Thomas J. Struve. They moved to Biloxi, MS when Chuck was 4. Chuck graduated from Norte Dame High School in 1962 and attended the University of Southern Mississippi, graduating in 1966 with a BS in Business and Marketing.

Chuck married his wife, Sandy, of 57 years, on November 27, 1965 in Natchez, MS. They adopted their only daughter, Julianne Hillary ( Julie) Struve in September, 1972. Chuck was employed by General Foods/ Maxwell House Division for 6 years, before moving to his beloved Breckenridge, CO on August 1, 1971. They, along with Wally and Janey Taylor, built the Wine Cellar and Cheese Loft (now the Breckenridge Visitor Center) in December 1971.

Chuck was very involved in promoting Breckenridge, serving on the Planning Commission and as Mayor 1976-1980. Chuck and his Bullish on Breckenridge council oversaw the building of the Town Hall, replacing the boardwalks with sidewalks, curb & gutter, putting up the street lights, paving streets, improving the landscaping along Main Street with flower boxes and benches. His administration began the process of Home Rule, the Blue River Reclamation and protecting Breckenridge Water Rights.

Chuck & Sandy opened Mountain Tees with their longtime friends Verna & George Enyeart in 1976.

Chuck and Sandy still own Mountain Tees, along with several other businesses in Breckenridge.

He was a wonderful and loving Dad & Papa. He loved spending time with family & friends, sailing, skiing and Breckenridge. He leaves behind many family member and friends including his wife, Sandy, daughter Julie (Robert) and grandchildren Rylan and Madelyn (Mady) Simonton.

A special thank you to the caretakers and staff of Balfour Senior Living and to HealthOne hospice for the great caring they gave to Chuck.

A Celebration of Life for Chuck will be held this summer. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.