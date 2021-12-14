Obituary: Charles William “Bill” Duffy

July 13, 1943 – November 27, 2021

Charles William “Bill” Duffy passed away peacefully on November 27, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family and watching his alma mater Notre Dame win the last football game of the season. Bill was the beloved husband of Carolyn; father of Megan, Chad (Sarah), and Katie; grandfather of Maggie, Charlie, James, and Carrie; brother of Judy Palmer, Nancy Schaeffer, Pam and Mike; and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

The son of Monica and Charles William Duffy, Bill was born in Chicago on July 13, 1943 and grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He graduated from Catholic Central High School and Notre Dame University with a degree in Civil Engineering. Upon leaving Notre Dame, he served in the 809th Army Corps of Engineers during Vietnam. Throughout his almost 50 years of civil engineering he worked on many major projects including the Alaska pipeline highway and Vail Pass.

He enjoyed spending as much time as possible in the mountains, where he could take part in the great outdoors. In the summer you would find him kayaking, bike riding, hiking, camping while finishing off the day sitting next to the river with friends and family. In winter he loved to downhill ski, cross-county ski, or snow-shoe with the dogs to fill the day.

The funeral service will be held at St. Vincent DePaul Church (2375 E. Arizona Ave., Denver, CO) December 17, 2021 at 2:30 PM, with a Rosary being held at 2:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to V Foundation ( https://vfoundation.donordrive.com/campaign/Charles-Duffy ).