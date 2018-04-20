Obituary: Charlotte Grace Payne

Charlotte Grace Payne

July 3, 1943 – Feb. 3, 2018

Charlotte Grace Payne, 74, of Breckenridge, passed away Feb. 3 at St. Anthony Hospital, Lakewood, Colorado, from influenza and complications of asthma. She was born in Atlanta to Grace Estes Payne and W. Leo Payne Sr., who both preceded her in death. She is survived by her siblings Carole Payne Forrest, Gainesville, Georgia; W. Leo Payne Jr., Lawrenceville, Georgia; Claire T. Payne, Asheville, North Carolina; Celine Payne Gair, Atlanta, Georgia; her uncle Joe Estes, Fayetteville, Georgia; her many cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends.

Charlotte graduated from Atlanta's St Pius X Catholic High School in 1961, earning a scholarship to Siena College in Memphis, Tennessee, where she met and married her husband in 1967. When the couple moved to Arizona and California, Charlotte developed a love for the West. She returned to Georgia after divorcing to complete a B.A. in psychology from Georgia State University in 1976. She soon left for Colorado to pursue true happiness and a new career.

Charlotte earned an M.S. in Business at Colorado State University and became a CPA. In 1980, she was one of the few recruits of her age and gender to join the prestigious firm of Peat, Marwick, Mitchell in Denver, practicing there until 1984 when she moved to Breckenridge with her second husband. In Breckenridge, she soon opened her own successful CPA practice which provided tax and financial services in the area for over 20 years. After divorcing in 1996, she continued to live in Breckenridge where she was surrounded by many close friends and her beloved Airedales.

Charlotte will be remembered for her mega-watt smile, bright blue eyes, generosity of spirit and her deep love of animals. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to be part of her life including her Airedale, Abbey Rose and Maddie, a therapy Collie, who comforted Charlotte in the last few years.

A Celebration of Charlotte's Life will be held in Breckenridge in late June for family and friends. Memorial donations can be made to Charlotte's favorite organizations:

Best Friends Animal Society (www.bestfriends.org)

League for Animals & People of the Summit/LAPS (www.summitlaps.com)

Far View Horse Rescue (www.farviewhorserescue.com)

National Repertory Orchestra/NRO (www.nromusic.com)