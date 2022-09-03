Obituary: Chelsea Coye

Chelsea Coye

August 24, 1990 – August 30, 2022

Chelsea Coye, age 32, passed peacefully at home on 8/30/2022. Born August 24, 1990, in Portland, Maine; she graduated from Greely High School in Cumberland. She graduated from Eckerd College in Florida with a degree in Environmental Science. Chelsea moved to Summit County, Colorado in 2013 where she met and married her soul mate, Mathew Coye.

She loved spending her time out in nature, backpacking, trailrunning, Cross Country skiing and relaxing in her spot down on the river.

Forever an ocean girl at heart but drawn to the mountains, she built a community of friends with those who shared her love of the outdoors. She loved getting her hands dirty growing her own food in a community garden and helping farm at the local CSA to provide produce to locals.

Chelsea was a voracious learner and was always searching for new opportunities. She worked for Summit Cove Property Management for 8 years where she took pride in working for a small, family owned company before moving on to health coaching with Found.

Chelsea will be missed by all of her friends and family, near and far, as she has left a lasting impression on so many lives.