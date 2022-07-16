Obituary: Christopher Bonner
May 27, 1968 – May 18, 2022
A celebration of life for Chris will be held in CB Grille at Copper Mountain from 1-4pm July 23rd. Chris’s obituary can be found at Caruth-Hale Funeral Home’s website: https://www.caruth-hale.com/obituaries/Christopher-David-Bonner?obId=25000403#/obituaryInfo
