Obituary: Christopher W Gipp
Christopher W Gipp
April 30, 1971 – April 09, 2019
Born a free spirit in Duluth, MN on April 30, 1971, he has returned to his father in heaven after living the life he loved in the Mountains of Colorado where he moved after graduating, 1989, from High School in Gurnee, IL. He is survived by his daughter, Isabelle Foster, daughter, Kyla Weathers, Mother, Cynthia Kovach, Father, Charles Gipp, and sister, Caroline Lathrop. He will be missed by all who loved him!
