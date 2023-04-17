Obituary: Chuck Carner

Chuck Carner

Provided Photo

August 17, 1938 – March 30, 2023

Charles Luther Carner (1938 – 2023)

“Chuck” Carner, 84, born in Baltimore, MD has passed away from natural causes after spending his last years at his home in Dana Point, CA. He grew up in Whittier, CA and attended college there and graduated from the University of Arizona in Tucson. He served in the California Air National Guard and then became a real estate salesperson for Mission Viejo Company in Orange County, CA. In 1972, he moved his family to Colorado to sell homes in the new Mission Viejo neighborhood in Aurora, CO. In 1980 he moved his family to Frisco, CO and soon opened his own real estate brokerage firm, Colorado Rockies Real Estate, then located in the Dillon mall. He affiliated his company with the Coldwell Banker brand in 1983 and was the owner/operator of that company for over 40 years, with several locations throughout Summit County. During his real estate career, he was a leader and mentor to many, and was elected President of the Summit Association of Realtors in 1985 and served as Mountain District Vice President of the Colorado Association of Realtors. He was named the Summit Association’s Realtor of the Year in 1988.

Chuck was fun-loving, curious, and eager to learn. He was known for his great care, attention to detail and ethical business practices. He helped many get their start in real estate, and helped many people become homeowners in Summit County during the time of its greatest growth. He loved skiing with his family and friends and loved sailing on Lake Dillon in his boat, Four O’clock Run.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Lynn, his son, David, and daughter, Kathryn. He also has two grandsons, Charlie and Sam. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.