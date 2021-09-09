Obituary: Clara Alphild Boardman

Clara Alphild Boardman

Provided Photo

Clara Alphild

Boardman

July 25, 1925 – July 1, 2021

Clara Alphild Boardman passed away peacefully on July 1, 2021, of natural causes in Aurora, Colorado. Alphild was born July 25, 1925, in Hackensack, New Jersey, to Gustaf and Clara Svahn, both of Swedish descent. She grew up with her sisters, Annastina and June Irene, in Valley Cottage, New York. After graduating from Nyack High School she graduated from Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with a Bachelor of Arts degree and began teaching and substitute teaching for elementary education.

Alphild married Elmer “Wilkie” Wilkinson in 1947 and began raising a family in Valley Cottage before moving to Evergreen, Colorado, in 1961. The family began spending time in Summit County with Wilkie volunteering on the Breckenridge Ski Patrol the first year it opened and Alphild working part-time for Trygve Berge in his sport and rental shop, Norway Haus. She enjoyed working for the Norway Haus and Prize Box shops during these years, welcoming people with her warm smile. In 1966 the family moved to Frisco, where she continued to work part-time at the shops in Breckenridge and doing some substitute teaching. In 1981 she married Dave Boardman in Breckenridge, Colorado. They spent their time traveling and enjoying the company of many friends in the area while Alphild also was involved in P.E.O. They moved to Colorado Springs in 2000 to be closer to Dave’s family.

Her bright blue eyes and welcoming smile will always be remembered by those who knew her. Alphild loved teaching her children and grandchildren how to bake Swedish treats and to continue her treasured Swedish traditions she learned growing up.

Alphild was preceded in death by her two sisters and husband Dave. She is survived by her son Gary Wilkinson and wife, Joyce Burford, of Frisco, Colorado; daughter Wendy Traynor and husband Pete of Parker, Colorado; plus four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Condolences can be sent to Gary Wilkinson at P.O. Box 2907 in Frisco, 80443.