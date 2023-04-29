Obituary: Clifford Thomas Crowe
September 18, 1950 – April 22, 2023
Cliff Crowe (Silverthorne and TX) passed away from a heart attack with his wife of over 50 years, Melia (Milky) by his side. Born in New Orleans, he attended LSU, receiving undergrad and Masters’ degrees in geology. He worked in the oil industry his entire career. Once retired, he shared his knowledge as a professor and consultant. Cliff was a world explorer, visiting 7 continents and over 95 countries. He was an avid photographer, excelling at wildlife subjects.
In Summit County, he volunteered for CPW, Bald Eagle Watch, FDRD and Summit Historical Society. He attended Dillon Community Church.
Family, friends and faith were of utmost importance to him. Cliff touched countless lives as mentor, friend, father figure and big brother. His funeral was held at his home church in Houston.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.