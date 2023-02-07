Obituary: Constance Mary (Connie) Haseloh

Constance Mary (Connie) Haseloh

Provided Photo

December 21, 1946 – January 10, 2023

Constance Mary (Connie) Haseloh, age 76, passed away in her home in Frisco, CO on January 10, 2023 due to very sudden complications from pancreatic cancer.

Connie was born in Washington D.C. on December 21, 1946 to Judson and Sue Brown. She spent her younger years in Dallas, TX, graduation from Bishop Dunne High School in 1965. She later attended Benedicts College in Atchinson, KS.

Connie met her future husband Gary Haseloh and they were married in Lincoln, NE in April of 1969. Connie was the family rock over the next 20 years as the family moved nine times during Gary’s career with the US Air Force. They had 3 wonderful children together and Connie took on the responsibility of raising the family during Gary’s numerous deployments and overseas assignments.

Following her husband’s retirement from American Airlines in 2000, they moved to Frisco, CO and enjoyed spending their time in the mountains with family and friends. Connie was an avid hiker and volunteer for the Summit County Open Trails program. She was a volunteer Meals On Wheels coordinator for Bristlecone Home Services and she loved her time spent as a school and library reading companion alongside her beloved therapy dog, Annie.

Connie’s greatest passion and love in life were her children and grandchildren. She especially loved traveling and spending one on one time with each grandchild. Her devotion and love for her children and grandchildren will never be forgotten.

Connie leaves behind a sister, Judy Pfretftzner; brother, Kevin Brown; her husband, Gary Haseloh; daughter Trisha (Troy) Lollar from Hutchinson, KS; daughter Christine (David) Krier from Highlands Ranch, CO; son Jeremy (Megan) Haseloh from Erie, CO. Her grandchildren Taylor, Addison, Zachary, Kylie, Ella, Ava, Julian, Lucia and great granddaughter Araceli have lost their best friend and matriarch of the family.

She will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery in late February. A Celebration of Life with family and friends will take place in late May.

In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Connie with donations to Summit County LAPS, https://www.summitlaps.org/ , or Alzheimers Association, https://www.alz.org/ .