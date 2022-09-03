Obituary: Craig “Corky” Woodring

Craig "Corky" Woodring

Provided Photo

July 15, 1951 – August 24, 2022

Corky Woodring was born July 15, 1951 to Samuel and Elaine Woodring, of Schwenksville, PA. Corky is survived by daughters Jennifer Woodring-Shea (Chris) and Melissa Woodring, grandson Lincoln Shea, brothers Gary Woodring & James Woodring (Becky).

Corky impacted everyone he met. He was a loving father and brother, and always found the wrong time to tell an inappropriate joke or give you a quirky smile. If he couldn’t make you laugh, he always knew how to make you feel loved.

Corky had a magical and wise spirit, which flourished in nature. He loved the outdoors and found peace in the mountains. He was an avid skier. In the past few years, he was often found fossil hunting, helping at the Green Mountain Reservoir Marina, or camping in Utah.

After growing up in PA and several years spent skiing, cooking and having fun in Rangeley, ME, he found his final home in Colorado in the 1980s where he came to work in the ski industry. Another passion, woodworking and construction became his next career: starting Woodring Construction. Corky left a great impression on Summit County, and all those who crossed his path.

Among his achievements, he most celebrated his 27 years of sobriety. Corky cared deeply for his loved ones and used his personal experiences to help others by being a dedicated advocate for recovery and mental health.

Corky had a knack for turning anything and everything around him into art, leading him to open The Minds Eye Studio and prolifically create found art for the past 15 years. He loved sharing his art with the world and it was displayed all over Summit County. There will be an exhibit memorialized at the North Branch Library.

Corky brought light into the lives of everyone around him, through his art, passion for music, awesome dance moves, and ability to make any serious moment goofy. He will be greatly missed. But he is now one with the light and energy.

A celebration of life for Corky will be held on September 17th, 10am-2pm at the Dillon Marina Park Pavilion, at 203 W Lodgepole Street, Dillon, CO. Donations can be made in his name to the following: Family & Intercultural Resource Center, Coalition for the Homeless, and Building Hope.