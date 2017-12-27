Obituary: Craig Thomas Davidson

Craig Thomas Davidson left this life on December 22, 2017. He was born in Highland Park, Michigan, and attended Michigan State University. Craig was passionate about his hobbies, including flying, boating, fishing, hunting, gardening, and all things mechanical. He plied his friends with culinary creations from around the world, and was always happy when his giant smoker was loaded with ribs and brisket. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Brenda Walker Davidson, and their three children, Claire, 19, of New Haven, CT, and twins Daniel and Mark, 17, of Silverthorne, CO. His sister, Peggy Davidson Thorpe, resides with her husband, Larry, in Oklahoma City, OK. Craig will be missed by his extended family in Michigan, Massachusetts, California, Illinois, and New Mexico. Please join Craig's family and friends for a celebration of his life at 3:00pm on Saturday, December 30th, at Father Dyer United Methodist Church in Breckenridge. In lieu of flowers, an education fund has been established for the Davidson children at 1st Bank in Silverthorne, CO.