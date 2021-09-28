Obituary: Cynthia Hermanson

Cynthia Hermanson

November 20, 1950 – September 21, 2021

On Tuesday, September 21st, 2021, Cynthia Sue Hermanson, loving mother of two sons and grandmother of two grandchildren, passed away at the age of 70. Cynthia was born on November 20th, 1950 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to her father Jay David Watts and mother Bobbie Jean Cook.

Cynthia attended Putnam City High School in Oklahoma City and graduated in 1968. She started her career as a switchboard operator in Oklahoma City and moved to Summit County to work for U.S. West over 35 years ago. Living in Summit County, she installed telephone poles, not only for Colorado, but also for the entirety of the United States. She served 33 years in the telephone industry and eventually moved on to become a telecommunications teacher for Quest as well as Century Link.

Cynthia absolutely loved everything about Colorado and spent much of her life attributing her time to raising her two sons Stephan Collard and Shawn Hermanson. Cynthia had a passion for skiing at A-basin, boating at green mountain reservoir, studying architecture and travelling internationally. Cynthia also undeniably loved to explore the intricate canyons of Lake Powell.

Cynthia was preceded by her mother Bobbie Jean Cook, her father Jay David Watts and her brother Jay David Watts Jr. She is survived by her two sons, Stephan Collard and Shawn Hermanson, her son Shawn’s partner, Jennifer Veldhof, her several cousins, nieces and nephews as well as her grandson Blake and granddaughter Siena.

Please join us in celebration of her life at Agape Outpost Chapel in Breckenridge on October 2nd. An open viewing will be available at 10 A.M. and the official funeral service will begin at 11:30 A.M. The address for the Agape Outpost Chapel is 15404 CO-9, Breckenridge, Colorado 80424.