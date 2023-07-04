Obituary: Dan Miller

Dan Miller

Provided Photo

April 29, 1950 – June 21, 2023

Dan E Miller, 73, passed away unexpectedly on June 21st of a serious brain injury caused by a fall in the garage at home.

He was born in Alliance, NE on April 29, 1950. He moved with his family to Colorado when he was 11 and lived there the balance of his life. He loved the mountains and his home in Silverthorne. He hiked most of Colorado’s fourteeners and enjoyed taking visitors 4 wheeling all over the mountains. He loved wildlife, wild flowers and planting beautiful flower boxes and beds.

He attended Middle Park High School in Granby, CO and graduated as Salutatorian in 1968. He graduated with honors from the University of Denver with an undergraduate degree in political science and a law degree. He practiced law, specializing in Real Estate, for nearly 45 years. He had a very close circle of friends from DU, fellow Bronco fans who watched games from The Retreat bar as well as many associates in the legal field.

He is preceded in death by his father, Glenn E Miller. He is survived by his mother; Millie Miller, sister’s; Janice Miller, Glenda Miller and Dixie Miller, Niece; Anita Card and husband Brian Card, great Niece Ashley and great Nephew’s Blake and AJ.

His wish was to have his ashes scattered in the mountains. He never had a dog of his own but loved them and pet sat many friends’ dogs. Donations to your local animal shelter would be a fitting memorial. No service is planned.