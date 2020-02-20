Obituary: Daniel Altorfer

“And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.” John 3:14

Dan Altorfer passed from this world, his temporary home, to his permanent home on February 8, 2020.

Dan was born to Hank and Mary Altorfer in Peoria, Illinois, the second of 4 children. He received an Engineering degree from Iowa State University and from that point on spent his entire career working for the family warehousing and logistics business headquartered in East Peoria, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

Although he was a business man Dan had the heart of a wannabe homesteader in him. He and his wife Kathy wanted to be surrounded by nature and always lived rurally, planting gardens, cleaning stalls, caring for horses and dogs, felling trees, mowing pastures, plowing snow, putting up fence, stacking hay and keeping wood stoves burning.

Possessed with ability and a calm manner, Dan was asked to serve on many boards including the YMCA, the E. Peoria Economic Development Council, Multi- Ad Services, Commerce Bank, Camp Good News, Great Oaks Camp and industry groups. The shelves in Dan’s office hold many medals and trophies from his days as a competitive triathlete, even qualifying for a competition in Hawaii. It was at a competition that heart failure first made itself known.

Facing declining health Dan and his wife moved to Colorado to be closer to their children and grandchildren. The Altorfer family has had a long history with Colorado and a longing for Colorado mountains lives in their souls so the move was a natural choice and Dan was able to land in a special spot outside of Silverthorne with the Gore Range as his view. He was still able to enjoy some skiing, golf and riding motorcycles with Kathy for a time.

Dan was a Godly man and had his priorities straight, God first then family. He had the privilege of participating in bible studies over many decades and guiding people to the only path that counts. He dived right in at Dillon Community church with many Christian brothers. He was so appreciative of the many visits, calls and cards from his life long old friends, new friends and relatives during his last few months. It brightened his days.

He is survived by his wife Kathy, son Andrew (Nichole) Altorfer of Denver, daughter Kate (Aaron) DenBleyker of Eagle and granddaughters Ainsley Elle, Taylor Grace and Isla James, brother Rob (Char) Altorfer, sister Laurie (Steve) Landby and many, many special cousins, nieces and nephews. He loved you all.

A memorial service is planned for May 23, 2020 at 11:00 am, Dillon Community Church, Dillon, CO. Dan believed in the work of Dillon Community Church and the Women’s Resource Center of the Rockies if you would like to make a memorial donation.