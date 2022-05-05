Obituary: Daniel Chavez

Daniel Chavez

Provided Photo

December 22, 1998 – April 28, 2022

Daniel Alonso Chavez, born December 22, 1998, unexpectedly passed away on April 28, 2022. Daniel was a long standing local of Summit County and a graduate of Snowy Peaks High School.

Whether you knew him his entire life, or even briefly, you were privileged to experience his unforgettable smile, vivacious personality, deep loyalty, and infectious, joy-filled laugh. He was a hard worker, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and loved to help others. He is gone too soon, and his loss is deeply felt by his entire community.

Daniel was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Leyva De Chavez; and his grandparents, Fransisco Chavez Rico and Guadalupe Ochoa De Chavez.

He is survived by his father, Alonso Chavez; his brother, Ivan Chavez; his grandparents, Margarito Leyva Granado and Edwiges Villa De Leyva; along with numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. And this is only the beginning of those who love and miss him.

Mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace, 89 Smith Ranch Rd, Silverthorne, at 10:00am on May 9, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Peace, on Sunday, May 8, 2022 from 4:30pm to 7:00pm.

A Graveside Service will be held directly following Mass at Dillon Cemetery, 275 Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon.

Finally, a Celebration of Daniel’s Life will be held at Beaver Run in the Imperial Ballroom, 620 Village Road, Breckenridge, at 3:00pm.

All flowers can be delivered to Our Lady of Peace, 89 Smith Ranch Rd, Sliverthorne, CO. Donations and condolences can be made directly to Alonso Chavez, P.O. Box 8445, Breckenridge, CO 80404.