Obituary: Daniel J. Bellina

Daniel J. Bellina

Daniel J. Bellina, 58, of Lewiston, NY passed away on Friday, August 10, 2018. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Charles and Margaret (Puglisi) Bellina.

Danny was born and raised in Niagara Falls, attended local schools and served in the US Air Force. He was currently employed with the Town of Lewiston Highway Department.

Danny and his former spouse Sharon Bellina lived in Summit County for over 20 years, raising their son Nick and operating a successful painting business. Danny liked to spend his time riding his motorcycle, lifting weights at the Breckenridge Rec Center, practicing martial arts, traveling and spending time with close friends.

Danny started his dog career raising and training Doberman Pinchers and later went on to training German Shepherds acquired from Germany for protection, security, competition and movies in both the United States and Canada. He was also accomplished in martial arts and boxing.

Dan is survived by his son, Nicholas Bellina, brother James (Sue) Bellina, two nieces like sisters, Jennifer Bellina Diez and Jessica Bellina (Craig) Nilson, two great nieces, Alyssa Diez and Tess Nilson, one great nephew, Anthony Nilson, girlfriend, Lynn Genovese Brown, former spouse, Sharon Bellina and devoted K-9 Quik. Survivors also include the 'brothers' he rode with in Summit County. Danny was well loved, respected and will be missed by his many friends.