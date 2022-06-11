Obituary: Daniel King

Daniel King

Provided Photo

July 10, 1952 – May 23, 2022

Daniel Stewart King, 69, passed away 23 May, 2022. Born to Robert and Ruth King in St. Paul, MN. Graduated from St. Bernard’s HS in 1970, where he was know for being an agile athlete. He set out on an open ended adventure, landing in Breckenridge June, 1974. He started out a humbled carpenter and grew into a master carpenter and general contractor. He and his core group left their mark in many of the homes and building in Summit County. The love of his life, Joni, joined him and together they built a beautiful life in paradise. Together they raised two children, Brittany and Jordan, on the slopes and the woods in the kingdom of Breckenridge. Dan’s passions were dogs, using his hands to create custom King treasures and gliding the powder. He charged life with a passion that will continue to shine through all of us. He touched people one smile at a time.

He is survived by his son Jordan and wife Mandy, daughter Brittany, former wife of 42 years Joni, 3 sisters, Caroline, Loarraine, Robin, brother Jeff and their significant others, grandchildren Gracelyn and Nolan, 10 nieces and nephew and their children AND TOO MANY FRIENDS TO COUNT!

Dan’s celebration of life will be held in Breckenridge, CO July 9th, 2022 1-5pm at

The French Creek Clubhouse

47 Magnum Bonum Dr,

Breckenridge, CO 80424

Everyone who has a Dan story or pictures, please share at ChungKingChowMeinNoodleBaron@gmail.com

In leu of flowers, please send donations in Dan’s name to Summit County Animal Shelter, 58 Nancy Pl., Frisco, CO 80443

Dan would want you to “keep a grin on!”