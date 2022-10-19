Obituary: Daniel MacInnis III
October 11, 1967 – August 7, 2022
Passed away on August 7, 2022. Dan was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. After graduating from the University of Texas Dan spent several years in Summit County bartending at Ida Belle’s and the 6th Alley Bar at Arapahoe Basin during the early 90’s. He later went to law school at University of Denver and started his own law practice in Colorado Springs. Later in life Dan decided to pursue a life long passion of scuba diving in Cozumel where he became a certified Dive Master. Some of Dan’s most cherished times were living in Summit County and Colorado in general. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Please join us for a Celebration of Life at Marnie’s Bar located at Arapahoe Basin ski area Saturday, October 29th 2 – 6pm.
