Obituary: Darlene Davis Trowbridge

Darlene Davis Trowbridge

Oct. 19, 1942 — June 8, 2019

Darlene Davis Trowbridge, age 76, of Temple, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at a local care center. She was born on Oct. 19, 1942, in Wheeling, West Virgina, the daughter of Burson and Rosalie Davis.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Road, Temple, Texas 76504 followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Darlene was a member of Temple Bible Church in Temple, Texas, and Rocky Mountain Bible Church in Frisco, Colorado.

She is survived by her husband Arthur of Dillon, Colorado, daughters, Monique Trowbridge Cater of San Antonio, Texas, Karla Trowbridge Friedrichs of San Antonio, Texas, and Denise Trowbridge Mason of Waco, Texas, seven grandchildren and a brother Kenneth Davis of West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the Ronald McDonald House 2145 S. 47th St. Temple, TX 76504 would be appreciated. Visit ScanioHarperFuneralHome.com.