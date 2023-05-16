Obituary: DAVID A. DRAWBERT
June 19, 1944 – September 29, 2022
Dave Drawbert was an attorney and an avid skier and motorcycle enthusiast. He loved fishing and hunting and the outdoors. He was known for his quick wit and his humorous storytelling. Dave spent more than 44 years living in Breckenridge, and he loved the town, the people and the mountain.
The family of Dave Drawbert would like to invite his friends and colleagues to a celebration of his life at Carter Park Pavilion on Sunday, June 4 from 2pm – 5pm. There will be a tribute at 3pm.
