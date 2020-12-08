Obituary: David Ari Sugar

David Ari Sugar

David Ari Sugar

February 6, 1964 – December 3, 2020

David was born and raised in New Orleans, LA and lived most of his adult life in Colorado.

He was a gifted and talented musician; he found peace and spirituality playing his guitar.

David was a brilliant master mechanic and was fascinated with German engineering from a young age. He owned Landi German Auto in Parker and was respected by colleagues and customers alike; his knowledge was inspiring. He was passionate about aviation and was proud of his pilot license.

David made friends wherever he went and was the life of the party with his humor and laughter. His motto was always to, “have fun!” He also loved every animal that crossed his path. His life was an adventure. He loved live music, skiing, snowmobiling, fishing, camping, cooking, motorcycles, and spending time on the beach. He was a devout New Orleans Saints fan and interested in history and/or anything that expanded his curious mind.

David married Linda Scott in 2004. His stepdaughter Tasia Scott was the light of his life as he had known her since childhood.

His bright blue eyes, gentle nature, and genius mind will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include Linda and Tasia, and siblings Melissa, Roxanne, and Michael Sugar.

Final resting place in the Dillon Colorado Cemetery

Memorial in his name to Summit County Animal Shelter

58 Nancy’s Place Frisco CO. 80443