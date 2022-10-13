Obituary: David Drawbert

David Drawbert

Provided Photo

June 19, 1944 – September 29, 2022

David Drawbert, Our beloved husband, father, brother, and friend died unexpectedly of complications of rapid onset dementia and depression. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his daughter Jessica, his brother John, and sister MaryJean,

his sisters-in-law Helen Drawbert and Karyn Head, as well as two grandchildren, and eight nieces and nephews.

Dave married Mary after they both graduated from the University of Minnesota. Dave went on to earn a Juris Doctorate in law. He practiced law as a prosecutor for the Miami Dade Criminal Justice System, and continued on to

private practice in Miami, Florida.

In 1974, Dave and Mary moved to Breckenridge to pursue their love of skiing. Dave continued the practice of law, specializing in criminal defense, until 2011 when he retired.

Dave was an avid skier and motorcycle enthusiast. He loved fishing and hunting and the outdoors. He was known for his quick wit and his humorous storytelling. Dave spent more than 44 years living in Breckenridge, and he loved the town, the people and the mountain. He had a zest for life that was contagious to those around him. Though he left this life on September 29, 2022, he will live on in our hearts and in our memories. There will be a celebration of his life in Breckenridge this coming June.