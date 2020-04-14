Obituary: David Dreiling

January 12, 1949 ~ March 30, 2020

One thousand, two hundred, and thirty five. The number of Words with Friends games quick witted David Lee Dreiling had won in his daily battles with his daughter. On Monday March 30th, those games came to an end. Dave was a lifelong resident of Colorado. Born in Cheyenne Wells, he grew up in Littleton, completed his Masters degree at the University of Northern Colorado, and ultimately settled here in Summit County. He was a valued member of our community, serving the Summit School District for over twenty five years before retiring. His work with youth in the special education program was a passion, and his ability to connect with his students can only be described as a gift. After retirement, Dave kept with his mission to serve not only the youth of Summit County with his work in the pre-collegiate program, but also with his dedication to Meals on Wheels. He filled his days with frisbee golf, chess, searching for the perfect flash light, and caring for his daughter’s class frog that ‘came to stay for the weekend’, and lived happily ever after for another twenty eight years. In recent years, his time was spent by the bedside of his wife, Jackie, who after many years, lost her life due to complications of her Multiple Sclerosis. They were married for 35 years and had one daughter, Jennifer. Though Dave and Jackie’s final few years were spent in and out of hospital care, the three of them were able to spend their days together, sharing what is most important, the love and comfort that comes from knowing your heart rests with the ones you love. In 2019, Dave was diagnosed with Head and Neck cancer. He had recently completed his chemotherapy and radiation treatments, and was hopeful for remission. Though he fought a hard fight, his life ended quietly by his daughter’s side. He leaves behind Jennifer, and his beloved and crazy French bulldog, Mac. Though he is no longer with us, it is of comfort to know he is once again by the side of Jackie, and remembered forever in our hearts.