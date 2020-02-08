Obituary: Denise Reeder

Denise “Kay” Reeder August 19, 1973 – January 15, 2020

Denise “Kay” Reeder, age 46, passed away from diabetic complications on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Silverthorne, CO. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church, 20256 Hunting Downs Way, Monument, CO 80132. A reception will be held in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.

She was a graduate of Eldorado High School in Albuquerque and of Colorado College. From her birth in Fargo, ND on August 19, 1973 to her death she tried to spread kindness and laughter to all those with whom she crossed paths. She never met a stranger and engaged in conversation with any willing participant. Denise “Kay” truly believed that everybody had a story to share and just needed a willing ear to listen. One could often find her out on a trail hiking or snowshoeing and traveling as time allowed. Though her business was that of an entrepreneur, her heart was in writing and she dreamed of becoming a published author. Her favorite role was that of being Mom to her only son, Jacob, whom she loved with her whole heart.

Her travels took her all around the world. From yearly family vacations growing up that included National Parks, the Canadian Rockies, and Europe. To spending a semester at sea traveling the world while at Colorado College. To her final international trip where she served alongside others on a mission trip to Guatemala. Although she loved to travel and meet new people, she would always claim the Colorado mountains as her home and place of rest.

Throughout her life and travels, she did her best to embody what she claimed as her life verse. “But in your hearts set apart Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have.” (1 Peter 3:15) Her hope was always in Jesus Christ and her desire to finally be home with Him.

She will be sorely missed by those she leaves behind, including her parents, Robert and Candace Gordon, her sister, Paula Wood, her son, brother – in – law, three nephews, two nieces, cousins, aunts, and countless friends. Memorial Donations may be made to JDRF (jdrf.org or sent to JDRF, In memory of: Denise Kay Reeder, 2727 Bryant Street #380, Denver, CO 80211) or your local food bank.