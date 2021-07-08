Obituary: Dennis Parkinson

Dennis Parkinson

Dennis

Parkinson

June 28, 1952 – May 23, 2021

Denny Parkinson, 68, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes. Denny was born in Pennsylvania, moved to Vermilion OH, then made his way out west and landed in Colorado, a place he truly called home. Denny was not a man who defined himself by what he did, instead he defined himself by the friends he made and the experiences he had in his journey of life. It was in this journey that Denny became a skilled and successful foot surgeon. Deciding that medicine was not truly what he wanted to do in life, he moved on, transferring his talent for feet to the ski industry. After stops at a few other ski shops Denny landed at Precision Ski in Frisco CO, where he spent 20+ years helping clients from across the country have the best ski day in their lives, fitting all the hard to fit people and allowing them to ski pain free!

Denny exceled at everything he did and made everything look effortless. He enjoyed anything related to the outdoors, birdwatching, hiking, camping, skiing, kayaking, peak climbing, you name it he did it. For his 50th birthday he was surprised with a Harley Davidson motorcycle which began another chapter of embracing a new hobby. He went all in, eventually trading up from his Sportster to a HD Softail. Not only did he love the outdoors, he was also a talented cook, creating restaurant quality meals, again, all while making it look effortless..well except the clean up..his wife gladly did the kitchen clean up after eating one of his tasty meals!

Denny was ready to start a new chapter in his life and was excited about exploring the Oregon coast and the Willamette Valley as the place that he and Cheryl, his wife of 30 years, were going to retire together. His unexpected passing has left behind Cheryl who is broken hearted and now trying to face a life without her best friend by her side cheering her on! Denny is also survived by his sister, Peg Shimer, Vermilion, OH, his cousin Ed Mercer, Erie PA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

For all who knew Denny, he was someone that made each of us feel special, his easy going way, and his genuine interest in what he could share with the people in his life, made him truly special.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you wish to leave any comments or memories about Denny please visit http://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/boulder-co/dennisparkinson-10205493 .

A donation in Denny’s memory to The Audubon Society would be a wonderful tribute to his love of the outdoors and all things wild.