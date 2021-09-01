Obituary: Diane “Kelly” Dodd

Diane "Kelly" Dodd

May 7, 1943 – August 14, 2021

Diane “Kelly” Dodd, was born Diane Elizabeth Kerin on May 7, 1943, in Mount Pleasant, MI to Bill and Betty Kerin (Americanized from O’Kerin when the family came from Ireland).

While attending South High School in Denver, Kelly fell for a loveable young man (although not very promising, according to her father) named Tom Dodd. In spite of the fact her father said “don’t”, Kelly said “I do” and spent the next 59 years living a full and loving life, weathering good times and bad with grace and resilience, and leaving smiles with most everyone she met. Kelly and Tom raised their three kids in Wheat Ridge, moving to the Western Slope after the nest was empty, before finally settling on Ptarmigan Mountain in Silverthorne.

During their time on the Western Slope, Kelly and Tom started a small periodical publishing company called ‘Tabletop Bits’. What began as a hobby turned into a profitable enterprise that endured for 20 years. Kelly created most of the content and developed a fan following from across the U.S. with the warmth and humor and relatability of her writing. She recounted many funny, and mostly true, stories from adventures in raising her family and her most popular character was “Mr. Wonderful”, who was not loosely based on Tom and his shenanigans.

Always up for adventure, Kelly enjoyed being a young grandmother to her seven grandchildren and was further blessed with knowing and loving five great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Mr. Wonderful – leaving him with big high heels to fill; their children Tom III (Donna), Kerin and Angela; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so many friends who will all carry on bravely without her and make her proud.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 2nd at 11:30 am at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 89 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne, to be followed by a good old-fashioned Irish Wake at Murphy’s Tavern, 501 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the following organizations, helping children and animals which were near and dear to Kelly:

Families and Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC) – Summit County http://www.summitfirc.org

Shriners Hospitals for Children http://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org

MaxFund No-Kill Shelter http://www.maxfund.org