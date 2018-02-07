Obituary: Dick Armstrong

Dick Armstrong

Mar. 5, 1931-Feb. 1, 2018

CWO4, Richard "Dick" Armstrong USAF (retired) passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 1 in San Diego, California.

A celebration of life service will be held atop Mount Soledad on Feb. 10 at 12 p.m., in San Diego.

Dick Armstrong was born on March 5, 1931, in Biddeford, Maine. He enlisted in the United States Air Force following his graduation from high school.

He married his beloved bride Claudette Lorraine Breault on June 28, 1952. Together they raised four sons: Dana, Rick, Jamie and Jay.

Dick Armstrong was a true patriot, a great husband, father and friend. He lived a great life and brought happiness and laughter to all who knew him. He was truly one for the ages.