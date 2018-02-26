Obituary: Dirk S. Muller

Dirk S. Muller

April 22, 1954 – Feb. 9, 2018

Dirk Muller passed away at 63 in Boulder, Colorado, on Feb. 9. He was preceded in death by his father, Rey, and is survived by his loving partner, Judy Baler; mother, Connie; sons, Bret, Tate, Tavis and Tane; brothers Dan (Barb) and Dave (Kris); and godmother/aunt Elsa as well as many other loving relatives.

Born in Minneapolis, he was a winter sports enthusiast — skiing, speed skating, hockey. He took great pride in his 43-year career as a ski instructor at Breckenridge. His other great passion was golf. He won back-to-back championships at Breckenridge Golf Club in 1986/1987. He made an impact on the lives of many as a friend, teacher and mentor, and also as a loving son, brother, father and partner. He will be remembered fondly.

Memorial Service will be held at Breckenridge Golf Club on Sunday, March 4, at 4 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at Schussbaumer Ski Club at 5 p.m. Services in Minneapolis will be held at St. Peder's Church where his family and many friends still reside. Donations can be made to the Dirk S. Muller Instructor Training Scholarship Fund at Vail Resorts Epic Promise Foundation.