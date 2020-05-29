Obituary: Donald Drumright
Donald “Duck” W. Drumright passed away on May 8th at the age of 81. Duck was a long-time local of Alma and Summit County. Duck loved to spend time with his family and numerous friends. He could always be found telling a dirty joke or sharing a good story. He enjoyed camping, fishing and boating. He was preceded in death by his wife Sherry and several family members. He leaves behind several relatives and friends.
An online memorial is available to view at https://www.newcomerdenver.com/Obituary/184484/Donald-Drumright/Denver-CO. A celebration of life will hopefully happen this August depending on the COVID rules.
