Obituary: Donald Layne Brown

Donald Layne Brown

Donald Layne Brown, 68, currently of Ellamore, WV, and previously of Dillon, Colorado, passed away Monday, November 27, 2017, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Buckhannon, WV.

He was born November 12, 1949, a son of the late Junior C. and Doris L. Booth Brown.

Donald is survived by one son, Wayne Emanuel Brown of Warrenton, VA; two grandchildren: Ragen and Caden Brown; three siblings Ronald W. Brown and wife, Karen, of Buckhannon, WV; Charles D. Brown and wife, Brenda, of Christiansburg, VA; and Robin L. Tenney and husband, Basil, of Ellamore, WV; two nieces: Kendra Wilson and husband, Dustin; and Jonnie Newcomb and husband, Jonathan; two nephews: Jason Tenney and wife, Holly; and Chad Tenney and wife, Lynn; and many good friends in Colorado.

In addition to his parents, Donald was also preceded in death by one nephew, Jeremy Brown.

Donald loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed hiking the mountains of Colorado. He had an extraordinary bond with his twin brother and enjoyed hanging out with friends. He was a member of the Elks Lodge and enjoyed just being alone with nature. He was full of spirit and had a great sense of humor.

In keeping with Donald's wishes, Cremation Services have been honored. Private services will be held at a later date.

