Obituary: Donald Nechkash
January 27, 1957 – March 24, 2023
Donald Nechkash, 66 years old, passed away peacefully at his Silverthorne home on March 24, 2023.
Donald was born in Minneapolis, MN to Daniel Nechkash and Ramona Nechkash (Hughes).
He is preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Ramona, and his nephew Adam Moden.
Donald is survived by his siblings, Daniece Moden, Daniel Nechkash, Maria Nechkash, and his nieces Nithiya and Amala Nechkash and Madison and Anna Carter. Also, surviving Donald are Charley Wrather, Bob Geremia, the Craig sisters, Terri, Jan, Barb, Diana, Linda Haubrich, Christopher Bedford, and his kitty Monkey.
To honor Don’s life, we will be holding a celebration of his life at 1 pm on June 4th at the Lodge at the Frisco Adventure Park. We ask that you bring a dish to share if you can and wear a Peanuts/Snoopy shirt.
