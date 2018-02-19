Obituary: Donald Sullivan

Donald Sullivan

July 16, 1943 – Feb. 19, 2018

Donald Sullivan of Longboat Key, Florida, passed away peacefully on Feb. 19. A retired automotive executive, Don had a successful second career volunteering his time to charities important to him. He found joy as a ski instructor, working with challenged athletes and kids with autism at the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center (BOEC) in Colorado. Most recently, he put his culinary skills to work at the Salvation Army, helping prepare meals for Sarasota's homeless population.

Don is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Mickey, his high school sweetheart and dearest friend. He is also survived by his four children, Sean, Donald, Jr., Heather and Katie; his brother, Ray; and six grandsons, Thomas, Preston, Hayden, Jack, Malachi and Beckham.

Don had a dry sense of humor and huge heart, a love of fishing and hunting and a voracious appetite for learning. He will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center (Boec.org/give/).