Obituary: Donna Jean Graff
Donna Jean Graff
June 9, 1928 – January 8, 2021
CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR DONNA GRAFF
The Graff family would like to invite all of Donna’s dearest Summit County friends to celebrate her beautiful and wonderful life June 11th. A private ceremony for the immediate family will be held at 10:00AM Friday morning at the Valley Brooke Cemetery. After the burial there will be a celebration of life at Father Dyer church in Breckenridge for everyone to attend. Start time will begin at approximately 11:00AM. After the service everyone is invited to gather at Alice G. Milne Park just down the block from the church to share stories and have a sack lunch, provided by the Graff family. There are benches at the park and please feel free to bring your own lawn chair. Regarding what to wear, be prepared for sun, rain or snow and do not forget your mask.
