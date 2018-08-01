Obituary: Dora M. Collins

Dora M. Collins

Dora M. Collins, 83, of Oxford, CT; formerly of Brookfield Center and a part-time resident of Breckenridge, Colorado, passed away suddenly on July 27th, 2018 at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco, Colorado.

Dora was born in Stamford, CT to John and Emma Rencsko. She was a graduate of Danbury State Teachers College; now Western Connecticut State University.

She was married to Francis J. Collins for 62 years. She is survived by her husband, Francis and their children: Kevin and Bonnie Collins of Kennebunk, ME, Keith and Kerry Collins of Middlebury, VT, Kathleen and David Singleton of Avon, CO, Kristy and John Donaghy of Nashua, NH, and Kyle Collins of Clio, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Quinten Collins of Middlebury, VT, Connor Collins of Washington D.C., Brian Donaghy of Jersey City, N.J. and her only granddaughter Sara Donaghy of Nashua, NH.

In addition, she is also survived by her sisters, Susan and Ernie Kaemmerling of Pensacola, FL, Alice Keeler of St. Augustine, FL and Judi and Don Toot of Ft. Lauderdale, FL as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Dora and her husband lived in Brookfield for 43 years. She taught school in Bloomfield, Danbury, Brookfield and New Milford. She was a member of the Fiber Works group of the Women's Club of Danbury and New Fairfield. She enjoyed knitting shawls for people in nursing and assisted living homes with a group called Prayer Shawl Ministry at Sacred Heart Church in Southbury.

She enjoyed skiing, golf and hiking in CT, VT and CO and playing Mahjong and Pinochle with friends in Oxford Greens where she lived.

Dora was a member of the Lake Waramaug County club for 41 years. She and her daughter Kathleen had annual tent camping trips in Colorado which were always the highlight of the summer for both of them. Dora served as a volunteer at Danbury Hospital for many years as well as at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Colorado for 20 years. She was a member of the Brookfield Garden Club for years and loved gardening at home.

Dora led an amazing life. She was the light of her family's world and always smiling. We love her and will miss her with all our hearts. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church; 163 Whisconier Road, Brookfield. Interment will be private. Friends will be received on Sunday, Aug. 5, from 2-5 p.m. at Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home; 9 Granville Avenue, Danbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Regional Hospice and Palliative Care: 30 Milestone Road; Danbury, CT 06810; Brookfield Lions Charities: PO Box 660; Brookfield, CT 06804 or Summit Medical Center Health Foundation: PO Box 738; Frisco, CO 80443.