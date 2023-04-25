Obituary: Douglas George Berg

Douglas George Berg

Provided Photo

October 26, 1957 – April 11, 2023

From start to finish – a life well-lived!

Doug Berg, a beloved member of the community, passed away peacefully at his home on April 11, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his soul mate of many years, Tami Clark who he married June 21, 2019, his children Sara and Adam Berg, his stepchildren Tobi, Noah, Grace, and Charlie Bauer, whom he cherished deeply. And the most recent addition to his family – Chewy – a puppy who brought an abundance of love, joy, and comfort towards the end of Doug’s life.



Additional family members include his mother Anne Berg, and siblings Jan Berg, Penny Berg, and Dave Berg (Cheryl, Danielle & Carly). Doug’s father Gerald Berg, though not currently living, was a significant influence on his life. Doug cherished his family and took pride in his close relationships with each of them.



His personality was larger than life, filled with joy and love. His infectious enthusiasm and zest for life lit up every room he entered, and his generosity and concern for others was evident in every interaction he had. He had a way of making everyone feel seen and heard, and his ever-present smile was a testament to his genuine love for humanity. Doug’s kindness knew no bounds and was a reflection of his unwavering commitment to his family, and friends.



Doug was a man who embodied the true meaning of service to his community. In Colorado, he served as the President of the Summit County Chamber of Commerce, the Dwight Brill Foundation and he was a member of the Rotary Club of Summit County. He also served as the President for Professional Ski Instructors of America – Central Division, Indianhead Golf Course, the Granite Peak Ski Team, and he was the Commissioner of the Badger State Winter Games.



Doug will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire community. His infectious personality, filled with kindness, love, and generosity, touched countless lives, and we take comfort in knowing that his spirit will live on. Rest in peace, Doug. Even in your absence, you continue to bring smiles to our faces and warmth to our hearts.



Although we will deeply miss Doug, we are honored to celebrate his remarkable life with two joyful events. On Sunday, May 28th at 4 pm, friends and family will gather at Beaver Run Resort in Colorado to share memories and laughter at the Colorado Memorial Service. Doug had an extraordinary presence in Colorado, and we know this will be a fitting tribute to his love for the state and its people.



On Friday, June 9th, we will continue our celebration of Doug’s life at Rib Mountain State Park in Wisconsin. From 2-5 pm, we will gather at the top of the mountain in the ‘Friends Gathering Space’ shelter for a Green Bay Packer tailgate party filled with snacks and refreshments. Doug was loved by so many in Wisconsin, and we are excited to celebrate his life in a way that he would have appreciated.



We invite all who knew and loved Doug to join us for these uplifting events. Let us come together to honor a remarkable man who brought so much joy and love to our lives. We know that Doug’s spirit will be with us as we share stories, laugh, and celebrate the wonderful memories we have of him.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the non-profit, TLC Wellness, LLC, PO Box 4185, Frisco, CO 80443.