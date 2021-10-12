Obituary: Dr. Allan J. Schutt

Dr. Allan J. Schutt

March 7, 1932 – September 28, 2021

Dr. Allan J. Schutt died peacefully on September 28, 2021 at the age of 89. Allan was a longtime resident of Frisco, Colorado as he and his wife, Marcia, lived there for 20+ years after his retirement from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He was an oncologist that was loved by his patients. An avid skier, wine enthusiast, and tennis player while in Colorado, he moved to Georgia in 2017 in order to be closer to family. He and Marcia loved to travel and were fortunate to have traveled to many places around the world.

Over the years Allan was involved in many Summit County community activities including the Breckenridge Optimists Club, Summit County Rotary Club, Bristlecone Health Services Board, St. Anthony Summit Foundation Board, and Tale Spinners. One of his favorite activities was serving as an Ambassador at Copper Mountain for 10 years.

Allan was preceded in death by his parents, Homer J. Schutt and Harriet M. Schutt; brother, Ronald Schutt, and sister, Jeanine Angerman.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years Marcia, son (John Christopher Schutt) and his wife (Kelly), and stepsons Patrick Martin (wife Karen) and Scott Martin (wife Gay). He had five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He requested to be cremated and have his ashes returned to the Colorado mountains.