Obituary: Dr. John ( Jack) Cowger

Dr. John ( Jack) Cowger

Provided Photo

Dr. John ( Jack)

Cowger

July 29, 1926 – November 8, 2020

John (Jack) Leland Cowger passed away peacefully on Sunday November 8th, 2020 with his wife Elaine by his side. Jack, known as “Doc” by many was born July 29, 1926 in Hastings Nebraska, the third son of Rolla Henry, and Catherine (Combs) Cowger. When he was seventeen, he convinced his mother and father to sign his enlistment papers in the U.S. Navy. After basic training at Great Lakes Naval Base in Chicago he was assigned to the U.S.S Rescue as a scrub nurse, assisting the medical staff.

He served in the Pacific Theater. Jack was in Tokyo Bay on V-J-Day when Japan signed the surrender document officially ending WWII. The next mission for the U.S.S. Rescue was to free Allied Forces from Japanese concentration camps. As part of the medical team Jack was among the first people to enter the camp, meet with Japan’s officers and begin the process of boarding and caring for the troops.

After the war he earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, he set up practice in Aurora, CO beginning his lifelong dream of being a general practice family doctor.

He loved the mountains, and many outdoor interests, hunting, fishing, skiing, and horseback riding among them. He was an accomplished skier and loved square-dancing. In 1962 he bought property in Frisco CO, to build a cabin for his family. Upon his retirement Jack lived on that property after developing the Cabin Creek Association.

Jack’s love of dogs, was passed on to his family, as well as his love for football and baseball. He was one of the first doctors for the Denver Broncos, by participating in a program where the Broncos compensated area doctors with season tickets for helping with medical needs. When dad adopted his last dog, he named him Rockie in honor of the Colorado Rockies.

Jack’s married his longtime companion Elaine Fogel on March 10th 2016. Elaine along with his family will deeply miss his presence in their lives. They are comforted to know that Jesus welcomed dad into His loving embrace, on the Sunday before Veterans Day.

Jack is survived by his wife Elaine, daughter Mary LaPointe, son John and Marcia Cowger, son Thomas and Deborah Cowger. His six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

He was pre-deceased by son in law Dan LaPointe.

The family will have a celebration of life for Jack at a later date.