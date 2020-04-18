Obituary: Edna Pearl Parham

Edna Pearl Parham, 89, passed away peacefully April 13, 2020 at Desert Flower Assisted Living Center in Scottsdale, AZ.

She was born on October 1, 1930 in Geneva, Alabama and grew up in Dade City, Florida. She was a retired bank loan officer and bed & breakfast owner in Summit County, CO.

She was preceeded in death by her husband, James and her son, Bruce.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Edna is survived by her daughter, Deborah Helgeson and her husband Tom of Kailua Kona, HI; son Keith Parham and his wife Gina of Monument, CO; three granddaughters; two great granddaughters.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Donations in her memory may be sent to Suncrest Hospice 4650 E. Cotton Center Blvd. #250 Phoenix, AZ 85040.