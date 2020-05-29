Obituary: Edward Crane

October 25th, 1923 – May 11th 2020

Ed was born in Burlington, Vermont, graduated from Dartmouth College and University of Vermont Medical School. He served in both the Army and Air Force. While stationed in Colorado Springs he met his wife, Anne. After assignments in Texas and Alabama they retired in Frisco in 1987. Ed volunteered with the Summit Seniors in many roles including president for two years and chair of fundraising for the Community/Senior Center. Father Dyer Church and The Summit Choral Society benefitted from his lyric tenor voice. Ed raced in the Master’s Racing Program, he was 82 when he last raced. An amateur photographer, he could be found all over the county bent over his tripod and camera, and he delighted in giving slide shows to the first graders at Frisco Elementary.

Ed who was 96 is survived by his wife, Anne, four children, four step-children, 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He was loved and will be missed by all.

Services will be planned for a later date.