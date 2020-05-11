Obituary: Edward “Don” Novotny
Don Novotny, 86, of West Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Frisco, Colorado, passed away peacefully at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, Iowa on May 3, 2020. was born in 1933 to George and Mary Novotny. He had four siblings; George, Ann, Dean, and Helen. grew up in West Des Moines, attended Valley High School, and was a graduate of the class of 52′.the Fall of 1952, Don enlisted in the U.S. Navy for four years, and proudly served on the U.S.S. Hancock. 1957, he married Sandra L. Pearlman ( “Sandy” Novotny). Together, they had four children. 1974, the family moved to Frisco, Colorado where they purchased and ran the Twin Pines Gas Station. Don went on to work for the Eisenhower Tunnel, and later, the Climax Mine. In 1981, he began working for the Town of Silverthorne, where he finished his career and retired in 1999. enjoyed being outdoors. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, home improvement, and spending time with family. is survived by his children: Deb (Rick) Theeler, Steve Novotny, Mark (Dawn) Novotny, Kay (Michael) Himes, 10 grandchildren, and 4 great- grandchildren. Burial will be held at VA cemetery in Van Meter in Iowa.
