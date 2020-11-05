Obituary: Edward Mountford

Edward Mountford

Edward Mountford

September 30, 1927 – October 18, 2020

Edward Mountford September 30, 1927- October 18, 2020, a longtime resident of Silverthorne, CO died at the age of 93 on October 18, 2020 in Alpharetta, GA. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia. He was a loving father to Michael, Cathy, Ann, Mark, Mary, and David and proud grandfather of eight grandchildren and many young great grandchildren.

Edward was born in Portland Maine, was a University of Maine graduate and had a decorated 30-year career in the US Navy. He moved to Eagles Nest in Silverthorne in 1998 and loved the life that Summit County offered. He was an avid golfer and enthusiastic skier and took advantage of all the outdoor activities, keeping him active and healthy and promoting a long life.

Edward was an active member of the Summit County Senior Center as well as the Catholic Church in Silverthorne and served as President for the Hideaway HOA for many years. He will be proudly remembered by family and friends as a competitive athlete, a proud patriot, and US Navy veteran.

Thank you from the Mountford family for all the prayers and condolences you so graciously sent. We will have an observance of his life in February in Summit County, more details to follow.