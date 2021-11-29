Obituary: Edwin Stephenson
April 18, 1958 – October 26, 1920
Eddie Stephenson, 63, of Silverthorne, Colorado died Tuesday on October 26, 2021 at his home. Ed was born in Denver. He came to Summit County in 1969. He worked over 45 years of his life doing flatwork. Eddie wanted in celebration of his life for people who knew him well to pick up a drink and toast to his life while listening to his favorite song “I am no angel” by Greg Allman. As he said often, “it is two beers away from another beautiful day”
