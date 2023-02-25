Obituary: Edwin W. Baker, Jr.

Edwin W. Baker

Provided Photo

November 21, 1928 – December 12, 2022

Edwin “Ed” Walter Baker, Jr. passed away Dec. 12, 2022, at Porter Hospital in Denver.

Born Nov. 21, 1928, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Ed was the youngest of four children born to Edwin and Frances Baker. Ed spent two years studying at Ohio’s Marietta College and the University of Kentucky before pausing his studies to serve in the Air Force. Ed completed his education at the University of Denver where he earned a business degree in real estate.

In 1955, Ed married Shirley Eyler and the pair went on to welcome sons Peter and John and daughter Amy. Ed’s career as a real estate developer based the family in Denver though his many projects in Aspen provided the family with lasting memories.

In 1989, Ed married Bonnie Boex. They lived in Dillon, Colorado, for many years before moving back to Denver in 2019.

Ed loved life and his interests were many, but a top ten list might include: his grandchildren, skiing, sailing on Lake Dillon, Camp Kieve, Cape Cod, Aspen, the Boys and Girls Clubs, sports, reading and dogs.

Above all, Ed loved his family. He is survived by son John (Julie), daughter Amy Paton (Ian), grandchildren Emily and Will Paton, Mac and Cole Baker, Michala and Annika Boex and brother Peter. Ed was preceded in death by his son Peter and wife Bonnie.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sat., March 11, at the University of Denver’s Maglione Hall in the Sie Center for International Relations.

Consider a donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver where Ed was honored as a lifetime member of the board.