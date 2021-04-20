Obituary: Egon Gerson

Egon Gerson

Provided Photo

Egon Gerson

January 15, 1921 – April 4, 2021

Egon Julius Gerson, 100, of Dillon, Colorado passed away on April 4, 2021. Egon was born on January 15, 1921 in Dresden, Germany to Hans and Emma Gerson. In 1938 Egon emigrated to the US, where he sought out family members in Chicago, IL. While in Chicago, Egon met the love of his life, Elaine Judith Topper. They married on Christmas Day, 1942. As war broke out, Egon entered the US Navy, serving in the Pacific arena at Guam and on the USS Ashland from 1944-1946.

Upon his return stateside, Egon and Elaine started their family with the birth of their first daughter, Lizbeth Jean on November 6, 1949 followed by twin girls Nancy Jessica and Carol Francis on July 22,1952. While in Illinois, Egon and Elaine were very involved with the ARC and National Ski Patrol. After retiring in 1977 from his career as Plant Manager for Illinois Tool Works, Egon and Elaine moved to Summit County where they resided for the rest of their lives. They were notable volunteers in many areas of the county. Egon taught for the ARC, was a Volunteer Ambulance driver and worked at the Keystone Clinic.

In May, 1996 Egon lost the love of his life, Elaine, but he remained true to the spirit of Summit County. The county asked him to be the representative for Summit County by carrying the Olympic Torch for the 1996 Summer Olympic Atlanta Torch Run. As the years passed, Egon stayed connected to the ARC. “For fun”, Egon worked at the Dillon City Market for almost 25 years, retiring this year in January 2021.

Egon is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; a daughter, Carol Guttenberger; a son-in-law, Les Ronto. He is survived in death by his daughter and her husband, Lizbeth and David Bishoff; daughter Nancy Ronto; son-in-law Jeff Guttenberger; his grandchildren Eric Bishoff (Heather), Tiffiny Stewart (Todd), Monika Wesorick (Adam), Paul Ronto (Stephanie), Scott Guttenberger, Doug Guttenberger;and many great and great-great grandchildren.

Thank you for being his loyal friends. Due to Covid restrictions, no memorial plans have been made at this time. Gifts in memory of Egon Gerson can be made to:

1. American Red Cross:

506 Gunnison Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501 or http://www.redcross.org

2.Summit County Library:

Summit County Library Foundation, P.O. Box 770, Frisco, CO 80443 or http://www.summitcountylibraries.org/get-involved/library-foundation

3.Summit County Rescue Group:

Friends of Summit County Rescue Group, P.O. Box 1794, Breckenridge, CO 80424 or

http://www.scrg.org